2027: I Have What It Takes to Be Nigeria’s President – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, says he has the capacity to lead Nigeria as president, affirming his confidence during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

“I don’t have any doubt that I have the capacity to occupy the highest office in this land and I have what it takes,” Makinde said.

Although he stopped short of declaring his intention to run in 2027, the governor’s statement adds to growing speculation that he may be among the contenders for the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential ticket—especially as the party considers fielding a southern candidate to challenge President Bola Tinubu.

Makinde, whose second term as governor ends in 2027, said the next general election would be a battle between Nigerians and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), rather than a simple contest between political parties.

However, he emphasized the need for internal reconciliation within the PDP before anyone in the party can truly aspire to national leadership. “PDP must fix itself first,” he said, referencing the party’s ongoing internal crisis.

He added, “Let me also say this: if my political journey ends here, I am also happy.”

Makinde also reacted to the recent statement by PDP governors rejecting any merger or coalition talks spearheaded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. While he acknowledged the right of individuals to associate freely, he stressed that the party as a whole must be unified before considering alliances. “Your house must be in order before you invite others,” he stated.

While Makinde avoided a direct answer on whether he would seek the presidency, he was clear that any political move he makes would be well-considered and deliberate.

Advertisement

“Nobody will set an agenda for me. I will set an agenda for myself,” he said.

“For now, my focus remains on the mandate given to me by the people of Oyo State. I won’t play stunt politics or do things because they sound nice to people. I will stay focused, deliver on the dividends of democracy, and build infrastructure that ensures a better future for our people,” he added.

Makinde concluded by promising that, if and when he decides to contest any higher office, it will be done with clear preparation and accountability.

“One thing you should expect from Seyi Makinde is that he will never come out to say, ‘I want to do XYZ,’ without preparations and without being ready to be held accountable.”