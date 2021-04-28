By Sunday Oguntuyi, Oshogbo

A former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has posited that for Nigeria to come out of its current insecurity menace, it must return to a true federalist state.

Oyinlola stated this in Osogbo, Osun State capital, at the maiden edition of ‘Guest Platform,’ a quarterly programme of the Osun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

According to the former governor, the current constitution being operated in the country could not guarantee security of citizens and economic development of the country.

He insisted that the country must amend the 1999 constitution to effect power devolution as a way out of the current economic and security crisis.

The former governor described the country’s security situation as appalling, noting that the government of the day has proven to be incapable of tackling the situation.

Also speaking, the guest speaker who is also former Vice Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin Universitiy, Akungba-akoko, Professor Femi Mimiko, said it’s obvious that the country is overwhelmed by a myriad of security challenges, regretting that there is lack of political will to tackle the situation.

Professor Mimiko noted that there was lack of trust between the government and the governed

In his own remarks, Orangun of Oke-ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, called for urgent solution to the security challenges to sustain the nations unity in diversity.

In his welcome address,The chairman, Nigeria Union of journalists, Osun State council, Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu, said the theme, of the lecture “Appraisal of State Security in Nigeria, yesterday, today and tomorrow; the way forward” was informed by the concern of journalists about the situation in the country.