By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state has been hailed for creating a conducive environment and for making the state safe and comfortable for non-indigenes residing in the state.

Representatives of Igede, Igbira and Idoma communities stated these on Sunday during a one-on-one engagement with the Governor who was represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye.

The two in one programme held at the Ikire residence of the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji also saw members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) decamp in their numbers to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on behalf of the three tribes, Chairman, Igede community, Mr Agi Daniel explained that the Igede people and other tribes in the state had never had it so good as being experienced in just two years of the Oyetola administration.

He explained that the Governor has through his magnanimity made life comfortable for the Igede people and other tribes residing in the state as their welfare has never been neglected, stressing that the engagement with the Governor has laid more credence to the fact that Oyetola is a people friendly Governor.

He said, “Oyetola’s government has really helped us, we have never had it so good since we have been staying in this state. The Governor has made life really comfortable for us and he is not relenting, that’s why he has come to see us and ask for our needs through his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement.

“All the promises he made to us are being met one after the other and we pledge our unalloyed loyalty to him and his party, we are committed to his success at the polls and we will also join hands together and work very hard to ensure that he is re-elected back into office for another tenure of four years becos we believe one good term deserves another”

“A governor that has done well deserve our support, a governor that has given us quality health Services and functional education deserves to continue in office for a second term.”

In his address, host of the event, who is the Commissioner for Finance of the state, Mr Bola Oyebamiji assured residents of the state that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is determined to continue to put smiles on the faces of every Osun resident without bias for any religion or ethnic group.

Oyebamiji said, “Oyetola is for everybody in the state, he is the Governor of every resident of Osun weather indigene or non-indigene, you are all included in his plans for growth and development.

In his own remark, the Special Adviser to Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye explained that Oyetola is determined to continue to run an all inclusive government which will consider all residents of the state no matter their affiliation.

“Oyetola recognizes the fact that you voted for him, his government is for you and he wants to continue to do what you want. That is why he has sent us to you to ask for what you need in particular”. The Ibokun born politician stated.

Former members of the PDP who decamped to the APC at the programme said they made the move to join the ruling party because Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has brought unprecedented development to every nook and cranny of the state within just two years of his administration.