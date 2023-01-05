By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Gboyega Oyetola, the immediate past governor of Osun State has said the people of the state would ensure the delivery of over a million votes for Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress flag-bearer, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima in the forth coming presidential election.

Oyetola who is the State Coordinator, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council stated this in Osogbo while inaugurating the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, committee.

The erstwhile governor tasked the newly-inaugurated members of the PCC to begin to intensify efforts towards ensuring all round victory for Tinubu and Shettima

Oyetola averred that no stone would be left unturned to ensure the emergence of Tinubu and Shettima, as well as all the candidates of the party in the national and state assemblies elections.

He noted that the country is in dire need of a competent individual like Tinubu to build on the gains of the incumbent administration and drive the the nation’s potential for socioeconomic growth and development of the country.

According to him, there is no room for experiment on the choice of next president at this critical time in the history of Nigeria, hence the need to elect Tinubu whose political pedigree, good, responsible and responsive governance antecedents are second to none.

Oyetola who described Tinubu/Shettima ticket as divine, said it is worthy of note that the team is powered by tested and trusted hands as it offers a renewed hope for all in all sectors, ensures today and assures tomorrow for all and sundry.

“Asiwaju is a pathfinder and leader per excellence. Once he identifies a problem, he not only solves it, but also comes up with institutional framework to ensure such a problem does not occur again.

“For instance, to tackle perennial flooding, he dredged the Atlantic Ocean, reclaimed the land and created the Eko Atlantic City where you have various economic activities going on there today.

“Our Presidential candidate is not only a problem solver, he is a genius, a roadmap designer and an implementor who out of little or nothing, turned around the socioeconomic fortunes of Lagos State.

“Additionally, the team is the only one that has the required capacity and political wherewithal to reposition Nigeria by building on the gains of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration”, he said.

While tasking the members of the party to remain resolute, united and unperturbed, Oyetola expressed delight in the firmness of the party’s structure and commitment of the leadership and members of the APC in the State, saying it is signal to the fact that the party remains the party to beat anytime and any-day in Osun.

He commended the loyalists of the party for their unalloyed support, loyalty in the face of daunting challenges, and for continually remaining resolute to the cause of progressivism especially since after the July 16 governorship election in the State.

“Considering the love and support the people of Osun showed us and our party on July 16 and even afterwards, I have no doubt in my mind that our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), remains a party to beat in Osun.

“As members and stakeholders who have resolved to work for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Alhaji Kashim Shettima and other candidates of our great party, the APC at the February and March polls, we must intensify our efforts and ensure no stone is left unturned.

“At this critical time in the history of Nigeria, there is no room for experiment on the choice of our next president.

“Considering Tinubu and Shettima political pedigree, good, responsible and responsive governance antecedents, there is no doubt that the cap fits them”, he added.

Earlier, the acting State APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, urged the party’s loyalists to begin door-to-door campaign and mobilisation of people to troop out en masse to elect and ensure victory for the party.

Lawal who described the choice of Tinubu as a round peg in the round hole said the time has come for all lovers of good governance to get him elected.

Speaking in the same vein, Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye expressed confidence in God that Oyetola would be victorious and returned as Osun Governor while Tinubu would also be elected the next president of the country.

Owoeye who described the outcome of the July 16, 2022 Osun governorship as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as a temporary setback, said God would soon return Oyetola back to govern the State for a second term before July this year.

He urged the party’s loyalists to embark on unit-based campaigns across the State saying no effort must be spared to ensure victory for all the party’s candidates in the next general elections.

“In 2019, the Supreme Court gave its final verdict on July 5, affirming the victory of Oyetola as the governor. If you know them, go and tell them that before July 5, 2023 Oyetola will be returned as Osun Governor.

“They thought they could manipulate the results of the election in their favour, but we thank God that the results of the Bimodal Voter’s Accreditation System (BVAS) exposed them.

“So, Please, the presidential election is very important to us and we want you to begin to mobilize our people to vote massively for our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima and all other candidates of our party.

In their separate remarks, the former Deputy Governor, Mrs Titilayo-Laoye Ponle; Former Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole; former Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Jelili Adesiyan among others urged the loyalists of the party to remain resolute in the collective quest to ensure all round victory for the party in the next general elections.