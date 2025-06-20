After decades of dedicated service to the nation, 542 senior Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) of the Nigerian Armed Forces officially retired on Thursday, marking the end of their military careers in an emotional and symbolic ceremony held at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) in Oshodi, Lagos.

The retirees comprised 362 personnel from the Nigerian Army, 134 from the Navy, and 46 from the Air Force. Many of them had served in various conflict zones within and outside the country and played critical roles in national security operations throughout their 35 years of active duty.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede—represented by Major General Aligbe Obhiozele of the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC)—commended the retirees for their unwavering dedication and sacrifice. He described them as embodiments of the highest ideals of the Nigerian military.

“Today, we honour your courage, resilience, discipline, and selfless service to our great nation,” Obhiozele said. “Your 35-year journey in the Armed Forces has contributed immensely to peacekeeping, national unity, and the defence of our territorial integrity. As you transition to civilian life, we urge you to continue upholding the same values that guided you during your years of service. Become leaders and mentors in your communities.”

He also cautioned the retirees to be prudent with their finances, remain healthy, and avoid behaviors that could tarnish their legacy. “The society holds you in high regard and expects you to serve as role models even after retirement,” he added.

Commandant of the NAFRC, Air Vice Marshal Bashir Mamman, praised the outgoing personnel for their discipline throughout the mandatory resettlement training program. He noted that since its inception, the centre had trained over 53,000 personnel transitioning from military to civilian life.

Mamman also acknowledged recent efforts by the federal government to enhance the quality of the resettlement program. He thanked President Bola Tinubu for approving a series of improvements, including the digitisation of service records, the introduction of e-learning platforms, new vocational training equipment, and more substantial starter packs to aid the retirees in establishing post-service ventures.

“These interventions have significantly strengthened our capacity to empower retiring servicemen and women for life after the military,” Mamman said. “Our goal is not just to honour their service, but to prepare them to thrive in their next chapter.”

All the retirees participated in a months-long pre-retirement course at the NAFRC, where they received training in various vocational and entrepreneurial skills ranging from agriculture, fashion design, and carpentry to ICT, plumbing, and automobile repairs.

Among the retirees was Sergeant Musa Bello, who trained in mechanised farming. He expressed optimism about the future, saying he planned to invest his gratuity in agribusiness.

“The training has given me the tools to face the future,” Bello said. “I feel well prepared for civil life, and I am proud of the years I gave to serving my country.”

For many retirees, the event was filled with mixed emotions. Family members, friends, and fellow soldiers gathered to celebrate the milestone, sharing in both the pride and the tears of the moment.

The retirement ceremony concluded with the symbolic lowering of the military flags, signifying the official end of military service for the 542 officers. The moment was met with applause, salutes, and heartfelt embraces from loved ones in attendance.

As they begin a new chapter outside the barracks, these former servicemen and women leave behind a legacy of loyalty and sacrifice, and step into civilian life equipped with new skills, opportunities, and the enduring respect of a grateful nation.