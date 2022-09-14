Chairmen of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, on Tuesday restated their opposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The religious leaders stated their position during a meeting convened by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, both members of the APC, which held in Abuja.

The former house speaker later announced the meeting on his Twitter handle.

He said the meeting with the Christian leaders from the North and FCT was to decide on a pan-Nigerian platform to embrace in the 2023 elections.

“#NigeriaDecides2023- The Fight for Justice Continues. Today, we held a Consultative Meeting with Christian Leaders From the 19 Northern States and the FCT on the pan-Nigerian platform to adopt in 2023,” he tweeted.

The Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State, Joseph John Hayab, confirmed the meeting to journalists.

He said, “The meeting was well attended in person by all the CAN chairmen from the North except Katsina state.

“We are saying it’s no going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC.”

Asked which political party the Northern Christian leaders have decided to throw their weight behind, Hayab said, “We will meet with leading Christian politicians across party lines to consult with them before deciding on our next line of action.

“We will also wait for signals from our (CAN) national body. They will also point us to the way to go, but the Muslim-Muslim ticket is out of the equation.

“What we had expected from the APC was for them to call the Church together and explain themselves rather than hiring impostors to impersonate genuine Christian leaders.”