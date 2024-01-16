Connect with us

Otti's Supreme Court victory a manifestation of divine hand of God - Betty Obasi
Published

52 mins ago

on

Dr. (Mrs.) Betty Emeka-Obasi, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Alex Otti on Special Duties, has hailed her principal’s victory at the Supreme Court as a manifestation of God’s divine hands on Abia.

Addressing a gathering made up of men, women and youths of Ndume and Amaoforo Communities formerly known as Umudiawa who came to her residence at Umuaroko Azueke in Umuahia North LGA to celebrate the victory of the State Governor, Dr. Otti, OFR, at the Supreme Court on Friday, Dr. Obasi appreciated their support for the administration.

She stressed that the victories recorded in all the cases against the governor’s election were manifestation of the divine hand of God for him to lead Abia out of underdevelopment, just as she described the emergence of Dr. Otti as the best thing to happen to Abia State.

Obasi unformed the gathering that the governor has started doing marvellous work by rehabilitating hospitals across the state with international standard equipment.

She noted further that reconstruction of roads,and revamping of other key critical areas of development are ongoing, while assuring that the empowerment programme of the Governor which has kicked- off will reach all and sundry that deserves it.

Mrs. Obasi further assured that the governor will sustain his change mantra and rebuild Abia to compete with other model states across the globe, and called for sustained support of the people.

Speaking during the gathering, Chief Foster Awomukwu and Mr Jude Chiagoziem Ezeocha, said they were happy with the victory of the Governor at the Supreme Court, describing it as well deserved.

They thanked the governor once again for the appointment of Dr. Obasi to serve in his administration, assuring that they will continue to support his administration, especially in recognition of the good relationship the Governor had with their illustrious son late Prince Emeka Obasi.

They also requested to benefit from the road construction project of the governor and other developmental schemes of the government, and thanked the Special Assistant for using her good offices to include some of the members of the community to benefit from the empowerment scheme and prayed for more.

Present at the occasion were many personalities from the communities including, the 2023, house of Assembly Candidate for Umuahia East State Constituency, Hon Okezie Obasi, a former Councillor that represented Azueke at the Umuahia North Lagislative Council, Hon. Henry Egesi, Mr Ugochukw FM, among others.

 

