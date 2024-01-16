Obasanjo, Tinubu exchange warm greetings in Imo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo, and President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, exchanged warm greetings in Owerri, Imo State capital at the second-term inauguration of the state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

The duo were invited to grace the inauguration which was held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

That was the first public meeting of the two leaders after they met in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital in 2022 prior 2023 general elections.

Obasanjo had refused to back Tinubu’s ambitions, and instead supported Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi.

Despite their differences, the two could be seen shaking hands at the inauguration.

Advertisement