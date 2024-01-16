Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

on

Obasanjo, Tinubu exchange warm greetings in Imo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo, and President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, exchanged warm greetings in Owerri, Imo State capital at the second-term inauguration of the state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

The duo were invited to grace the inauguration which was held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

That was the first public meeting of the two leaders after they met in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital in 2022 prior 2023 general elections.

Obasanjo, Tinubu exchange warm greetings in Imo

Tinubu exchanging handshake with Obasanjo in Owerri

Obasanjo had refused to back Tinubu’s ambitions, and instead supported Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi.

Despite their differences, the two could be seen shaking hands at the inauguration.

