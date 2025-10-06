In his firm resolve to entrench signature projects capable of launching Abia as the most developed state in Nigeria, Governor Alex Otti has embarked on a series of highly commendable schemes that are already propelling God’s Own State toward prosperity, security, and happiness.

One major area receiving urgent attention from Governor Otti is the renewal and revival of Aba, the heartbeat of Abia and the commercial hub of the defunct Eastern Region of Nigeria.

Drawing from his deep experience as a financial expert and former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the now-defunct Diamond Bank Plc, Otti, according to a report, “has ignited an infrastructure revolution that is reshaping the face of Enyimba City and rekindling its socio-economic vibrancy.”

A survey by Business Hallmark revealed that in less than three years, Governor Otti has turned Aba into a haven of infrastructural development. Some of the landmark projects include, but are not limited to, the Port Harcourt Road, Ohanku Road, and numerous others being supervised by the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA).

Otti’s Aba revolution has positively impacted several long-forgotten projects and newly initiated ones, such as the Enyimba Hotel, the Aba Leisure Park by Landmark, and more.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Affairs, Dr. Ebere Uzoukwa, described Otti’s achievements in Aba as “The urban renewal projects across the metropolis collectively symbolize Aba’s renaissance. This rebirth is more than bricks and asphalt; it is the revival of hope, confidence, and prosperity.”

He further emphasized that the completion and anticipated commissioning of Port Harcourt Road by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, 3rd October 2025, is both “significant and symbolic.”

“The socio-economic impact of this Aba renaissance is already evident,” Uzoukwa said. “Revived infrastructure opens up the city for commerce, reduces the cost of doing business, and strengthens Aba’s legendary small and medium-scale enterprises. With the reconstruction of Enyimba Hotel and the development of modern leisure facilities like the Aba Leisure Park, the city is set to experience a revival of its hospitality and tourism industry, providing jobs and stimulating auxiliary businesses. Governor Otti’s vision for Aba is clear, to create a city that is both functional and attractive, where enterprise thrives and dignity is restored.”

Dr. Uzoukwa also highlighted other exceptional areas of governance under Otti. Quoting the governor during a recent media chat, he noted:

“Beyond infrastructure, the governor used the media chat to highlight a broad spectrum of reforms and programmes aimed at improving the quality of life across Abia.”

On healthcare, Governor Otti revealed that all newly commissioned Primary Healthcare Centres are now fully operational, offering antenatal and delivery services 24 hours a day, with staff accommodations in many of the facilities. He also announced the recruitment of 771 medical professionals, including applications from abroad, a clear indication of the growing confidence in Abia’s revival.

In the area of agriculture, the governor outlined plans to harness each local government area’s comparative advantage to ensure food security and create jobs. A bold initiative to expand rice cultivation in Owerrinta, backed by data-driven farming technology, has been launched. With 35,000 farmers enumerated and over 8,000 acres of arable land mapped, the stage is set for meaningful interventions and measurable results.

To boost rural commerce, the administration is also constructing evening markets , at least four per local government , equipped with solar lighting and security, thus extending economic activity into the night and increasing the velocity of money in local communities.

Given that the future belongs to the youth, the Otti administration has also been exceptional in the area of youth empowerment. According to Uzoukwa:

“The government’s focus on youth empowerment is striking. The TechRise Programme is training 850 youths across the 17 LGAs, equipping them with digital skills to compete globally. In sports, a statewide football competition is underway to discover and nurture talent, preparing young people for opportunities in professional football both at home and abroad.”

On education, Otti announced the construction of 20 smart schools, the recruitment of 4,000 additional teachers, and accreditation victories for institutions such as the Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba. These initiatives, he noted, are designed to ensure that Abia students can compete with the best across the world.

Regarding security, peace, and social protection, Dr. Uzoukwa highlighted the European Union-supported Social Protection Scheme (SUSI), which is focused on shielding the most vulnerable. He also pointed to ongoing international partnerships with stakeholders from the EU, United States, and Israel, who recently visited the state.

What truly stands out, according to Uzoukwa, is Governor Otti’s unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability. He noted:

“By making the media chat a monthly ritual, the governor not only updates Abians on the progress of government programmes but also subjects himself to public scrutiny.”

Governor Otti summed it up best during the media interaction:

“We must explain to the people what we have done so far and also take questions. We must account to the people we are supposed to account to.”