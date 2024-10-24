Connect with us

Otedola donates N3.7bn to Augustine University’s engineering faculty
15 mins ago

Billionaire businessman in philanthropist, Femi Otedola has donated N3.7 billion for the construction of phase 2 of the engineering faculty building at Augustine University in Epe Lagos.

According to Otedola who is the chancellor of the Catholic university, the project is set to be completed within 12 months.

Otedola spoke at the 6th convocation ceremony of Augustine University on Tuesday.

The convocation was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, religious leaders, and university officials.

In his address, Otedola honoured the academic and character development of the university’s graduating class.

He emphasised the institution’s commitment to excellence, TheCable reported.

Otedola highlighted Augustine University’s vision to foster both intellectual and moral growth as encapsulated in its motto.

He noted the importance of producing graduates who combine technical proficiency with ethical leadership, urging the new graduates to carry these values into the world.

Otedola thanked the university’s leadership, faculty, and staff for their role in shaping the graduates.

He expressed his desire to see Augustine University emerge as a centre of excellence for engineering studies.

The chancellor’s donation of N3.7 billion follows the completion of phase 1 of the engineering faculty building also funded by him.

He said the phase 2 project is expected to further enhance the university’s capacity to train future engineers.

