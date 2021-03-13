By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Workers under the aegis of Council of Academic Staff Unions Of Osun State Owned Tertiary Institutions has described the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as very magnanimous to workers because, according to them, their welfare are being attended to without agitation.

At a meeting held with representatives of the state government at the state secretariat yesterday, the workers said no government in the history of the state has yielded to the demands of workers without struggle or industrial actions by workers the way Oyetola is doing.

Speaking through their Chairman, Comrade Lana Olusegun at the meeting which had in attendance the State Head of Service, Dr Olowogboyega Oyebade, Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Adeleke Adebayor, the tertiary institution workers pledged their support for the governor’s administration.

The workers also commended the state’s helmsman for ensuring that there is industrial peace in the state owned institutions which they described as good for education.

According to Comrade Olusegun, “We have resolved to never use the language of force through industrial action to demand anything from this government because it will amount to ingratitude from us, there is no need for such.

“Our promotion is being effected, our annual increment comes when due, our salaries kept increasing since November last year till date, this is amazing and we don’t know the magic Mr Governor is performing. The bottom line is that he is committed to the welfare of workers.

“Because of this, our members across all the four state owned tertiary Institutions have resolved to do what we don’t normally do. We are going to openly mobilize for the second term bid of Oyetola, we are proud of him because he has done well and we want him to continue the good work”.

In their seperate remarks, the trio of the Head of Service, Commissioner for Finance and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs assured that the present administration will never joke with the welfare of workers within it’s limit.

“That our tertiary institutions remain peaceful and settled is very important to this Government, Mr Governor is ready to implement whatever that will make workers and the masses happy, we just have to work and pray that the economy of the state improves”. They stated.