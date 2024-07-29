Osun receives more food palliatives from FG, to begin distribution on Tuesday

Osun State Government on Monday said it has started receiving the expected 43 trucks of food palliatives of garri and corn from the Federal Government of Nigeria as part of efforts to cushion the effects of hardship being currently experienced by Nigerians across the country.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the commissioner for information and public enlightenment in the state, Hon. Kolapo Alimi.

According to him, out of the total of 43 trucks being expected, four are garri of 25kg with each of the trucks containing 1260 bags and another 39 trucks of 50Kg bag of Corn, containing 600 bags each.

He said the state government is being charged the sum of N67.4m by the F.G as haulage fee out of which, the State government, has paid the sum of N45m, leaving it with a balance of N22.4m to be offset before the delivery of the remaining consignments would be effected.

This current food palliatives, according to Alimi consist garri and corn was originated from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and being distributted by National Emergency Management Agency Office (NEMA), Abuja, and it’s being received by Osun State Government through the office the of Osun State Emergency Management Agency (OSEMA).

“For transparency, record and accountability, the Officials of Nigeria Police, I. C.P.C. D.S.S and EFCC and NEMA are readily on ground to monitor the offloading and documentation of the consignments of the food palliatives,” he said.

“Accordingly, the distribution of the food palliatives to the would be beneficiaries throughout the State will commence, tomorrow, Tuesday, 30th July, 2024 and it is going to be carried out in line with an already spelt out template given by the FG which is in concomitant with the one also already mapped out by the Osun State Government.

“Osun State Government started receiving and offloading the trucks of the two edibles of Garri and corns from Thursday,11th of July, 2024 at OSEMA warehouse in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

“So far, as at Sunday, the 28th of July, 2024, 4 trucks of Garri of 25kg and 21 trucks of Corns of 50kg bag, have been received. While all the 4 trucks of Garri and the 16 trucks of corns have been offloaded, the remaining 5 trucks of corn will be offloaded today as Osun State Government is still expecting 1 truck of corn today, Monday, the 29th July, 2024.

“In line with the agreement earlier reached with the FG, Osun State is also to offset the cost of both offloading and distribution of the food palliatives to the would be beneficiaries in the various Local Governments in the State.

“Consequently, the present administration in Osun State under the leadership of His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, with all sense of responsibility, is glad to announce that, the formal distribution exercise will commence with immediate effect,tomorrow, Tuesday, 30th of July, 2024 through a clean, clear, thorough and transparent process.

“We wish to use this opportunity to assure the people of the State, especially the targeted most vulnerable population, of the readiness of Senator Ademola Adeleke Government to adhere strictly to an already laid down templates for the distribution by both the State and Federal Governments.

“While we also count on the continued support and cooperation of the people of Osun State, we are equally using this medium to state that, no one, especially the most targeted vulnerable population will be shortchanged whatsoever during the distribution of the food items.”

