Osun pensioners congratulate governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State chapter of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, has urged Senator Ademola Adeleke, the governor-elect of the state to make the welfare of the pensioners a priority in his administration, just as it congratulated him on his electoral victory.

This was contained in a release issued and signed by Alhaji (Prince) Ganiyu Salawu and Comrade Dele Aina, the state chairman and Secretary of the union.

According to the release, the people of Osun have spoken through their vote to elect the governor that will serve them for another four years.

He added that it is the believe of the entire pensioners in the state that the governor elect would fulfill all his promises for the people of the state especially the retirees who have been suffering.

He noted, “We strongly believe that your administration when properly put in place will favour the pensioners and the citizens in the state, we are aware of the enormous task ahead but we fervently prayed that God will see you through and make your tenure in office to be a fruitful one, we are so happy to have you as our governor elect, congratulations sir.”