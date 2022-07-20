The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, gave Certificate of Return to Ademola Adeleke, winner of the Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

Adeleke received the Certificate at the INEC State Office in Osogbo on Wednesday, following PDP’s victory at the Osun governorship election on Saturday.

The presentation comes nearly four days after he was declared winner of the polls on Sunday.

David Adeleke, popular musician better known as Davido had on Tuesday, complained that his uncle had not been issued his Certificate of Return more than 48 hours after his victory.

Ideally, the commission issues the certificate within 24 hours after announcing a winner in an election.

However, the electoral umpire in response to Davido, through Festus Okoye, its spokesman, explained that the law gives it 14 days within which to issue the certificate.