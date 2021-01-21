By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osun State chapter, has expressed shock over the death of the Akwa-Ibom State Chairman of the party, Obong Udo Ekpenyong.

In a statement by its chairman, Hon. Soji Adagunodo, the party said that the death of Ekpenyong is unexpected and a big blow, not only to “our party in Akwa Ibom state but to the body of PDP Chairmen in Nigeria and Nigerians as a whole.

“We also mourn with His Excellency, the Governor of Akwa Ibom and the good people of the State. We pray with the family that God will give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. God will grant them succour,” Osun PDP stated.