By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Following the completion of construction work at the Olaiya Flyover in Osogbo and the subsequent certification of the iconic project by the appropriate construction and engineering authorities, Osun state government has formally opened the facility for public use.

The State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, opened the facility on Monday, after leading some members of his cabinet to perform a ‘test running and first ride’ on the bridge to attest to the certifications of the construction engineers and professionals for effective and efficient utilization.

It will be recalled that the state government, early last year, commenced the construction of the flyover as part of measures to address traffic and safety issues along the axis.

While fielding questions from journalists shortly after the test running exercise, Governor Oyetola hailed the residents of Osogbo for their patience and understanding throughout the period of the construction of the project.

He said the flyover was opened for use in fulfillment of his administration’s commitment to alleviate possible hardship the closure of the area might have caused motorists and other road users during the construction period.

He also reiterated the adminstration’s commitment to continue to raise the bar of infrastructural development and advance the socioeconomic activities of the people of the State.

Governor Oyetola who described the bridge as iconic and beautiful in view of its state-of-the-art aesthetics, assured of adequate maintenance of the facility.

He added that security measures had been put in place particularly around the bridge, to ensure safety for all, adding that no effort would be spared to continue to guarantee the security of lives and property of the citizens.

Speaking on the innovation and creativity his administration has introduced into governance in the State, Oyetola assured that none of the projects embarked upon by his government would suffer any form of setback due to financial constraint.

He said the administration had since inception, embarked on a financial rescue mission which had given birth to creativity in governance and financial re-engineering to continuously do much out of little.

He reassured his readiness to continue to place premium on the people’s welfare and general well-being, saying that the Alternative Projects Funding Approach had been creatively employed as breakthrough to infrastructural and socio-economic development.

“I commend our people particularly the people of Osogbo and specifically residents of this area and those whose source of livelihood hinged on this area, for their patience, perseverance and tolerance that had helped to ensure the success of this project.

“I commend the contractor and the people of the State particularly the traders for their unflinching support to our Administration in general and for their high sense of understanding that had culminated into the successful completion of this project.

“We are not doing the commissioning yet, what we are doing is to open up the bridge for vehicular movement. I commend the Ministry of Works and internal and external consultants for the thorough supervision they have done to ensure quality delivery.

“I want to enjoin the road users to continue to observe precautions and put the infrastructural facilities into good use. They should see this as theirs which must be properly maintained and treasured.

“I use this occasion to commend our party members for believing in us as being demonstrated in all we do, it is our hope that our party and government would continue to wax stronger and stronger”, Oyetola added.

In her remarks, the immediate past Deputy Governor of the State, Mrs. Titilayo Laoye Ponle, lauded the Governor’s noble foresight that had brought about the construction of the flyover.

She said the project has given the capital city a facelift of development thus adding value to the socio-economic life of the people of the State capital in particular and the State in general.

Mrs Ponle who is an indigene of Osogbo said “our people are extremely happy and very grateful to the Governor for doing this for us because the flyover is the first of its kind in our dear State.

“This would in no doubt advance the socio-economic activities in Osogbo and by extension the entire State. It will also alleviate the traffic that we usually experienced at this junction and it will promote businesses and the economy of our State.

“As you can see, our people are excited because the flyover didn’t only advance the economy but also adds beauty to the city, before today, our people have been going there to take pictures. So, we want to appreciate the Governor for deeming it fit to do this for us. We love him, we appreciate him and we want to assure him that Osogbo is for Oyetola as he is for us and by July 16, by the grace of God, he will emerge victorious”, she added.