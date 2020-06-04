By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Chairman, Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Osun State Council, Olaniyi Ajibola, has been appointed as the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Mr Benedict Alabi.

Ajibola, a graduate of History/ African Languages from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, bagged a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the International Institute of Journalism.

He was a former Parliamentarian at the Students’ Representative Council, OAU, Ife, before being elected as the Chairman, Electoral Commission/ Acting President of the Students’ Union.

He started his media career with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) before joining Daily Post Online Newspaper as it’s Correspondent in Osun State.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Osun State Council, honoured him with the award of ‘Best Investigative Reporter of the Year’ for the two consecutive years, 2017/2018.

He was a member of the Osun State Peace and Reconciliation Committee, working alongside the former Chief of Staff to Governor Rauf Aregbesola , Mr Gboyega Oyetola, who is the incumbent governor of the state to resolve protracted crisis that rocked the union in 2016.

Ajibola emerged as the Secretary of the Osun State Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ in 2016 , and was later elected as the Chairman in 2019.

He is the Chairman, Osun NUJ Revatilization Committee, and was appointed as the Personal Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Speech Writing in March 2020, and later the Chief Press Secretary.

His appointment takes immediate effect.