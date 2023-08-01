By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Pandemonium broke out at a meeting organised by members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Osogbo, Osun State capital on Monday.

The leadership of the labour had summoned a meeting following a direction by the national President of NLC, Joe Ajaero on the Nationwide Strike it is planning to embark upon due to the hardship being currently faced by Nigerians due to the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The aggrieved members of the congress who had earlier converged at the premises of the Staff Club , GRA Osogbo, suddenly moved into the hall while the meeting of state executive council was holding and started shouting, “no more caretaker”, we need elected leaders” among others.

The caretaker chairperson, Mrs Modupeola Oyedele , it was gathered was presiding over the meeting before it was stampeded by the angry members who demanded for her removal as caretaker chairperson.

At the meeting, our correspondent gathered that a memeber of the SEC moved a motion that the election of the union should hold since the tenure of the caretaker committee expired last month’s which was unanimously agreed.

The SEC memebers mandated the caretaker chairperson to write the national secretariat of the union that the state is ready for the election and that the election must hold within three weeks.

Present at the meeting are the representative of NULGE, NUJ among others

It took the intervention of the Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Adewale Egbedun who was also in the premises for a programme to calm the tension.

The workers told the speaker on their resolution before the meeting was stampeded, urging him and members of the state assembly to intervene because the stipulated time for caretaker tenure had already lapsed, hence the need to have elected executives.

Egbedun appealed to them to settle the issue amicably just as he promised to look at their demands.