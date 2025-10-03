Connect with us

Osun LG crisis: NULGE asks workers to ignore resumption order
Published

3 hours ago

on

Osun LG crisis: NULGE asks workers to ignore resumption order

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Osun State chapter, has directed its members not to resume work on Monday despite a resumption order issued by a splinter group.

Addressing a press conference in Osogbo on Friday, the state president of NULGE, Comrade Nathaniel Ogungbangbe, urged workers to disregard the directive of the Association of Concerned Local Government Workers, describing it as an illegal body.

According to him, the group is made up of “unregistered and suspended members” acting as a political front for the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the aim of destabilising the state. He noted that its leaders had been suspended indefinitely after losing the March 4, 2025 NULGE election.

“The leadership of NULGE has not directed our members to resume work. We urge all members to remain at home until further instructions are given,” Ogungbangbe said.

He commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for prioritising the welfare of civil servants and pensioners, stressing that the union would continue to defend the interests of its members.

While insisting that NULGE is non-partisan, Ogungbangbe accused the suspended members of neglecting workers’ welfare under the previous administration, which, he said, subjected employees to half-salary payments and anti-worker policies.

The union further maintained that no screening or resumption exercise could take place in the local government service without the involvement of the Osun State Local Government Service Commission.

