Osun LG Crisis: Awotunde accuses CBN of bias

The chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) council chairmen elected on February 22, Hon. Sarafadeen Awotunde, has accused the Osogbo branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of bias in the handling of directives on account openings for local governments.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo on Tuesday, Awotunde alleged that the CBN had issued account opening forms to the “sacked” All Progressives Congress (APC) council chairmen, contrary to legal directives and recent court rulings.

It would be recalled that both the APC chairmen, elected during the controversial October 2022 council polls, and the PDP chairmen, elected in February 2025, have laid claim to legitimacy following Appeal Court judgments delivered on February 10 and June 13, 2025.

Narrating his experience, Awotunde said a delegation of six PDP council executives visited the Osogbo CBN branch on Monday after receiving reports that the APC chairmen were attempting to collect account opening forms.

“On getting there, we met with an officer who assured us he would relay our concerns to the Branch Controller. We made it clear we were the legally recognized chairmen, and only we were eligible to open official accounts,” he said.

“He asked us to return at 8 a.m. today. We arrived before the time, but later learned the controller had entered through a back entrance and was avoiding us. We were peaceful, law-abiding, and just six of us.

“Surprisingly, the security personnel began shutting the gate on the controller’s orders. A female operative from the MOPOL unit made unprofessional and provocative remarks—we have it recorded and will pursue the matter appropriately.”

Awotunde further stated that the group reminded the CBN officials of the Appeal Court’s decision, which nullified the tenure of the APC chairmen, popularly referred to as the “Yes/No” chairmen.

“What is happening in Osun is a constitutional aberration. The CBN should not reduce itself to a political tool. If the Controller in Osun cannot act within the bounds of the law, she should be transferred,” he declared.

He emphasized that the newly elected PDP chairmen are committed to peace and order in the state, adding, “We appreciate our civil servants, we don’t want chaos in Osun State—but enough is enough.”

Awotunde praised Governor Ademola Adeleke for his maturity in managing the crisis and urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to wade into the matter.

“We thank our Governor for his fatherly role during this crisis. What the CBN Osun Controller did by issuing even a single form to impostors is illegal. We call on the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Federal Ministry of Finance to intervene and ensure due process is followed,” he said.