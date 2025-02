Former Osun State Governor and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has dismissed the allegation that he was plotting to destabilize Osun State, saying his antecedents, pedigree and track records of public service in the last 15 years does not support the claim by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Similarly, the former governor has appealed to his successor to respect the Appeal Court judgement, rather than resort to cheap blackmail, which has no place in law.

In a statement by the Media Office of the minister, a copy of which was made available to journalists on Sunday, the statement described Oyetola as a man of peace who has tremendous respect for the judiciary, rule of law and constituted authority, as such would never be party to any breakdown of law and order.

“For the four years he governed Osun, he gave a good account of himself as a man of peace, a respecter of rule of law and one not given to violence. If he is given to violence, he would certainly have fought back violently in 2022 when was brazenly rigged out.

“Again, in 2022, when Governor Ademola Adeleke employed extra-judicial means to sack democratically elected council officials, Oyetola as the leader of party, never preached violence. Instead, he led the party members to court.

“Thankfully, his party won at the Appeal last week. And as peace-loving leader, he appealed to security agencies to enforce the judgement of the court. How can such a man be accused of a destabilisation plot. I think anyone accusing Oyetola of violence needs to have his/her head properly examined.

“The minister, is further seizing this opportunity to appeal to his successor to respect the Appeal Court judgement, rather than resort to cheap blackmail, which has no place in law,” the statement reads in part.