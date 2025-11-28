Osun Labour Unions Hail Adeleke as ‘Visionary Leader’ on Third Anniversary

The Joint Labour Movement in Osun State – comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Joint Negotiation Council (JNC) – has congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his third year in office, describing him as a visionary and worker-friendly leader.

In a statement jointly signed by the NLC Chairman, Comrade Christopher Arapasopo; TUC Chairman, Comrade Bimbo Fasasi; and JNC Chairman, Comrade Lekan Adediran, the unions praised the governor’s stewardship and called him “a God-sent messiah for Osun workers.”

The statement read in part: “On behalf of the leadership and members of the Joint Labour Movement in Osun State, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to you on the remarkable occasion of your third anniversary as Executive Governor of Osun State. This milestone is a testament to your visionary leadership, unwavering dedication, and unparalleled commitment to the progress and prosperity of our dear state.”

The labour centres commended Adeleke for prioritising workers’ welfare, including the timely payment of salaries and pensions and various initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods. They noted that these interventions had brought relief to workers and pensioners who had served the state with dedication.

They further applauded the administration’s “extraordinary transformational strides” across infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic development, noting that Adeleke’s prudent management of resources had set new standards for transparency and accountability.

“Your completed and ongoing projects stand as enduring legacies of your tenure,” the statement added. “As you continue to steer our state towards greater heights, we assure you of our unflinching support.”

The unions urged the governor to remain steadfast in sustaining policies that uplift workers, pensioners and the general populace. They also declared their support for his second-term bid in the August 2026 governorship election.

“As you celebrate your third year in office, so shall the people of Osun State celebrate your eighth year in office in good health,” the statement said, praying for more wisdom and strength for the governor.

They concluded by extending warm wishes to “our dearly beloved Comrade Governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke,” and congratulated him on his anniversary.