New 82 Division Commander Fadairo Vows Tougher Crackdown on Criminals in South-East

The newly deployed General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major General Oluremi Fadairo, has pledged to intensify the fight against insecurity and criminality in Abia State and across the South-East.

Maj.-Gen. Fadairo, who also heads the South-East Joint Task Force (Operation Udoka), gave the assurance during a familiarisation visit to Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, in Umuahia. He said his previous service in the region as a young officer has equipped him with the experience and knowledge needed to deliver results.

“Having served in various capacities in this area as a young officer, I am bringing my wealth of experience on board to stem the tide of insecurity and criminality in Abia State and the entire South-East,” he said. “I also solicit the continued support of the people of Abia State to all security agencies.”

The new commander noted that his familiarity with the terrain would strengthen ongoing operations. He also commended Governor Otti for his sustained support to security agencies.

Responding, Governor Otti reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to maintaining public safety, noting that securing lives and property remains a top priority.

“Security requires heavy investment, and we spare no effort in ensuring our people are safe,” the governor said. “Anything done without prioritising security will amount to nothing. If people cannot sleep with both eyes closed, no investor will be attracted.”

Governor Otti assured Maj.-Gen. Fadairo of the state government’s full cooperation and urged him to pay close attention to flash-point areas and military formations across the state. He emphasised that his administration relies on hard work, not luck, to sustain peace and stability.

In a related development, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Security, Navy Commander MacDonald Uba (rtd.), announced heightened security measures ahead of the Christmas season.

Addressing the press after the monthly State Security Council meeting chaired by Governor Otti, Uba said security agencies in the state have been placed on red alert and existing structures reinforced.

“There will be heightened security during the Yuletide. Given the level of insecurity across the country, we are not taking anything for granted,” he said. “Government security agencies will ensure a hitch-free festive season.”

The meeting, attended by heads of all security agencies in the state, reviewed ongoing operations and adopted new strategies to enhance safety ahead of the holidays.

 

