By Sunday Oguntuyi, osogbo

Chairman of Osun State chapter of IPAC, Mr Adebayo Simon Adewale has congratulated all Christian faithfuls in the state on the occasion of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In his Congratulatory message, the Adewale encouraged all Christians in the state to further emulate the peaceful and intentional lifestyle of Christ.

Adewale who spoke to newsmen in Osogbo the Osun State Capital, noted that Christ was also actively involved in activities that consolidated values that strengthened peaceful coexistence within the regions he visited.

He further stressed that the Osun IPAC is here to create a balanced platform for the good people of Osun to enjoy unbiased democratic processes and dividends.

Mr Adewale said the people of Osun will forthwith begin to see notable changes in the political structures in the state

He asked that prayers be offered for him, and every political office holder in the state to enable them carry out their assignment with the fear of God, and finish well just as Jesus did while on earth.