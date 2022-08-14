Osun: Group hails Oyetola's decision to challenge Adeleke's victory

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Members of Fruit Seller Association of Nigeria, Osun Chapter, has described the decision of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, to challenge the outcome of July 16 governorship election at the tribunal as a ‘welcome development and best decision ever.’

The group said this during an engagement meeting organised by the State’s Civic Engagement Centre held in Osogbo on Sunday.

The Chairman of the group, Alhaji Adbulateef Famakinwa, while speaking at the meeting, assured that that the people of the state would not allow the outcome of the governorship election to demoralise them, but would rather continue to support the governor in their prayers.

Famakinwa said the group is confident that the outcome of the tribunal would be favourable to Oyetola.

He said various developmental projects the governor had executed in the state would not be forgotten, adding that the association was solidly behind Oyetola to reclaim his mandate at the tribunal.

He said the governor should be rest assured that members of the group are not an ingrate and would not abandon him at this critical stage.

“We will not stop praying for the governor to come out victorious at the tribunal.

“We are with him and we will support him with everything we have for him to succeed,” he said.

In his response, the governor thanked members of the group for their support and solidarity.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, Oyetola said he was confident of victory at the tribunal.

The governor also commended people of the state for their unflinching and unwavering support, adding that the will of God will eventually prevail.

He said the grounds for which he was challenging the election at the tribunal were valid and expressed optimism that justice would be done.

The governor added the good work he had started would continue and dividend of democracy would continue to be provided for the people.