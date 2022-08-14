Jigawa APC senatorial candidate, Tijjani Ibrahim, is dead

Tijjani Ibrahim, All Progressive Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Jigawa South West district, has died.

Ibrahim passed on about three months after winning the APC senatorial ticket for his zone in an unopposed primary where he polled 361 votes.

The late Ibrahim represented the Dutse/Kiyawa federal constituency in the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015.

He was also the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant in the 2019 general election who lost the primary election to Aminu Ibrahim Ringim.

According to Premium Times, Ibrahim was admitted for lung infection treatment at an Abuja hospital before he was flown to China for further treatment when his condition deteriorated.

Muhammad Badaru, Jigawa state governor, said Ibrahim’s demise is a great loss to the Muslim community.

In a statement signed by Habibu Kila, the governor’s media aide, Badaru said Ibrahim’s death “is a great loss not only to his family but to the Muslim Ummah”.

Badaru also described the late Ibrahim as “a loyal and dependable politician who contributed immensely to the political development of the country.”

He prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest.