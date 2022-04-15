By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun Finance Commissioner, Mr Bola Oyebamiji has assured all residents of the state that governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration would continue to create enabling environment for peace to reign irrespective of religion differences.

The Commissioner stated this while playing host to the Nasrul Lahi l Fatih Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) on a Ramadan Lecture to enlighten Muslims and discuss issues affecting Islam in the country.

While acknowledging ulammas for their contribution in the propagation of Islam, Oyebamiji said Governor Oyetola is still very determined and resolute in his desire to place the State on a higher pedestal of development.

He assured residents of the state of a peaceful, free and fair gubernatorial elections come July of this year, while urging them to vote for a continuous growth and development of the state which Governor Oyetola has promised.

The Chief Missioner of NASFAT, Imam Maruf AbdulAzeez in his lecture titled: “Seek Allah’s help with patience”, said the 9th month in lunar calendar also known as Ramadan is a period when Muslims are expected to be more closer to Allah as every good deeds done during the period will be rewarded in multiple folds.

While urging Muslims to allow the significance of Ramadan to reflect in their daily attitudes towards other people, Imam AbdulAzeez advised faithfuls to always wait for God’s time and be dedicated to the service of Allah.

He said, “As Muslims, we must allow love and kindness to radiate through us this Ramadan and at all times, we must continue in all the good deeds Ramadan teaches and even after the period.

“We must endeavor to be patient and steadfast while waiting on the almighty Allah for anything we want through fasting and prayers, we must realize that Allah has His own perfect timing for everything and we can never be too patient”.

Guests who thronged the resident of the Commissioner from within and outside the State also observed Iftaar with different food items which was made available.