By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Osun state chapter, has hailed the appointment of the state council chairman of the Union, Comrade Ayantunji Kehinde as the Senior Special Assistance to the governor of the state, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola on Student Affairs and Social Mobilization, saying, it’s an appointment well deserved.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Acting Chairman and Secretary of the Chapel, Mr. Richard Akintade and Lateef Dada in Osogbo on Friday.

According to the statement, said the appointment of Ayantunji has further shown that Governor Gboyega Oyetola, gives preference to competency.

The statement noted that, his student union activism experience coupled with his years of experience as a Journalist, would help Ayantunji in no small way to perform well in the new assignment.

“With his ability to lead NUJ in the state having conducted a very credible election to emerge as Chairman, coupled with his activism experience as a student unionist, we are confident that he would perform excellently in the new assignment.

“We commend governor Gboyega Oyetola, for the opportunity given to practicing Journalists to be part of his government.

“We have no doubt that the appointment of Ayantunji will further cement the relationship between the media and the government without compromise.

“We also appreciate the opportunity given to the media to operate freely without intimidation or harassment since the assumption of office of Oyetola.”