Adebayo Obajemu

Following it’s probe of alleged fraud at the Nigeria Delta Development Commission, NDDC, the Senate has ordered the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Commission (NDDC) to refund the N4.923 billion alleged illegal payments made to staff of the commission and contractors in contravention of the procurement process.

The upper chamber said that this refund should be made to the account of NDDC with immediate effect.

According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this resolution was sequel to the adoption of recommendations of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee, investigating the alleged misappropriation of N40 billion by the current IMC.

The recommendation of the committee was presented on the floor of the senate by its Chairman, Senator Adetunbi.

A breakdown of the refund which the senate wants refunded includes Overseas Travel to the United Kingdom N85.7million, Scholarship grants N105.5 million, Union Members’ trip to Italy N164.2 million.

The other refunds which the senate wants made to the NDDC’s Account by the IMC are: payment made for Lassa Fever Kit N1.96 billion, payment for Public Communication valued at N1.12 billion, and COVID-19 fund expenditure N1.49 billion.