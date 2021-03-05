By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As business morgul, Dr. Deji Adeleke celebrate his 64th birthday anniversary , a chieftain of Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Osun State and a close associate of Adeleke dynasty, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has joined millions of well wishers in celebrating the philantrophist per excellence, describing him as an angel in human flesh.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed by him, copies of which made available with the newsmen in Osogbo on Friday.

According to the erstwhile chairman of Ede North local government in the state, “Dr. Deji has used his life in helping the downtrodden who have lost hope in life.”

Akinleye said, Dr. Adeleke has touched and still touching human lives positively. He is a known figure among the class of people that is contributing, not only to individual lives, but the whole country in terms of economy, social and human developments.

“He is a humility personified!, “he said. “The superb and the uniqueness of Dr.Adedeji is that he is humble, honest, highly intellectual,brighter foresight, friendly and he believed in Professionalism and Business innovation.”

According to him, “I have had privilege of working closely with him, what I found in him is unmeasurable humility despite his wealth and connection. Infact, he is a blessing to this generation.

“I, on behalf of my entire family wishing my father and benefactor a very bright birthday. It’s my prayer that God will continue to replenish your business empire and endow you more with a robust health. Myself, my family and admirers wish you a HAPPY BIRTHDAY with abundant blessings. CONGRATULATIONS, The man with a Midas touch!!!”