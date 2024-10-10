Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has congratulated his Chief of Staff, Hon Kazeem Akinleye on the occasion of his birthday, describing him as “a brother, confidant and extraordinary loyalist”.

Governor Adeleke commended the Chief of Staff’s dedication to the success of the Imole administration as well as the development of Osun State, adding that history will never forget him for his proactive roles on policy and governance matters.

In a statement by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke prayed to God to give Hon Akinleye long life, more strength, wisdom and knowledge that passes all understanding even as he charged him not to lose guard as more daunting challenges are coming in the near future.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Osun State, I want to wish my Chief of Staff, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye a blessed happy birthday. As we celebrate him, I task him not to relent in the many special state assignments he is handling.

“ Hon Akinleye remains an extraordinary loyalist to me and the common cause we all believe in- the welfare and development of our people. Those common goals drive the entire team as we deliver good governance on all fronts.

“Above all things, I commend him for the remarkable role he is playing in the success of the Imole administration as well as his dedication to the progress and development of Osun State. My Chief of Staff is a selfless workaholic with an unwavering passion for our philosophy of state development.

“He is an excellent leader, a true democrat, and a father to all. The utmost attention he pays to details is worthy of emulation and his capacity for consensus building is a big asset to me as his principal.

“I pray to God Almighty to grant him long life, more strength, wisdom and knowledge that passes all understanding to be able to lead effectively”, the Governor noted.