By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun Civil Societies Coalition in Osun State will tomorrow celebrate June 12 as Nigeria Democracy Day.

This is contained in a release issued and signed by its chairman, Comrade Waheed Lawal, copies of which were made available with newsmen in Osogbo on Friday.

The Theme of this year’s celebration according to the release is “The Making Of A Nation And Nigeria Democracy In Progress (Issues And Perspectives).”

The celebration which is billed to start with a rally will see all ruman rights activists converge at Oke-Fia, Osogbo by 8am for a rally after which a public lecture will hold at Aurora Event Centre, Ring-Road, Osogbo.

The Chairman of the occasion, according to the statement, is Comrade Hassan Sunmonu, former Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The Civil Societies Coalition will also use this year’s June 12 celebration to renew the call for true Federalism and provision of adequate security for lives and property of the entire citizens of the country.

“We believe that only true federalism which is coming in the name of Restructuring can address the challenges facing Nigeria as a country. The current government structure is responsible for the myriad of problems which is choking the country’s development,” the statement said.

“Also, it is a known fact that Nigeria’s security structure has collapsed, which has thrown up a call for total overhauling of our security system”

“Nowhere in Nigeria is safe now and we call on the President to show seriousness and political will to address the insecurity problem with action.

“We also use this opportunity to call for peace and unity among Nigerians. This is a tough period for us all, but disintegration is not the solution. Our strength lies in unity of purpose.”