The United States embassy in Nigeria has advised its citizens to avoid the protest grounds across major cities in the country ahead of the planned protest by different groups on Saturday, June 12.

The embassy in an advisory issued on Friday noted that the presence of police and other security agencies would be expected across the venues of the protest.

“Several groups have announced their intentions to protest nationwide on June 12, Democracy Day,” the embassy said.

“Police presence and response can be expected nationwide, including in Abuja where government events are scheduled to celebrate the national holiday and in Lagos where simultaneous protests are planned.

“The likely locations for the protests in Abuja will be at Unity Fountain (Hilton Hotel area), Wuse, Berger Roundabout, Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Airport Road, and British Circle. In Lagos, the likely locations for protests will be Lekki Toll Gate and Gani Fawehinmi Park. Calls for the protests suggest they may begin as early as 07:00 a.m.”

Advising on actions to take by its citizens in the country over the planned nationwide protest, the US said, “Avoid the areas of the demonstrations. Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests. Monitor local media for updates. Keep a low profile.”

In case of any emergency, the statement added that the citizens could contact their offices in Lagos and Abuja, the nation’s capital.