By Sunday Oguntuyi, osogbo

An Osun magistrate court sitting in Osogbo the state capital on Tuesday sentenced 34-year-old bricklayer, Oyedokun Tunde, to 12 years imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl.

Oyedokun, who was arraigned on June 25, 2019 pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge preferred against him

According to the charge sheet, the convict committed the offence sometime in April 2019 at No. 5, Balogun Street, Omigade Area, Osogbo.

Oyedokun did unlawfully have Carnal knowledge of a 13-year-old girl, Akinloye Stella.

It was gathered from the prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun that the victim got pregnant after the incident but the child died shortly after its birth.

The offence committed by the convict is contrary to and punishable under Section 218 and 222 of Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol ll Law of Osun state 2002.

Delivering her judgment, Magistrate Modupe Awodele, held that all evidence presented before the court by the prosecution was tenable and found the convict guilty as charged.

She sentenced Oyedokun to 10 calendar year imprisonment for first count and 2 calendar year to second charge to run concurrently.