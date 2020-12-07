Kunle Idowu

An armed robbery suspect was on Sunday killed by men of the Ogun State Police Command along Shagamu/Ikenne expressway.

The robber met his waterloo following a distress call made to the police at Ikenne divisional headquarters that a group of armed robbery gang were operating in between Adelex filling station and Ladgroup company along the expressway, dispossessing people of their valuables at gun point.

It was learnt that Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer Ikenne division, Ndoukauba Onuma mobilised his patrol team and personnel to the scene.

Sighting the policemen, Hallmark, gathered that the hoodlums engaged them in gun battle consequent upon which one of them was shot dead while others escaped into the bush with varying degrees of gun shot injuries.

Items recovered from the scene are, a mock gun, a Toyota Corolla car with registration number KNN 84 TD which was snatched from the owner.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun who expressed satisfaction about the quick response of his men to distress call, ordered massive manhunt for the escaped members of the gang.

He also appealed to the general public, especially hospitals and traditional healers to notify the police if they sight anybody with gun shot injury in their area.

The CP therefore assured the good people of the state that the command is determined more than ever to ensure their safety at all time especially as we are approaching the Yuletide season.