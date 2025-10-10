Former President Goodluck Jonathan has agreed to meet with President Bola Tinubu to discuss the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, disclosed this on Friday via his X (formerly Twitter) handle, following a private meeting with Jonathan in Abuja.

Sowore said the former president expressed concern over Kanu’s prolonged incarceration and agreed that there was an “urgent and compelling need” to resolve the matter decisively and justly in the interest of national peace and reconciliation.

“Earlier today in Abuja, I met with former President Goodluck Jonathan to discuss the continued incarceration of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” Sowore wrote. “President Jonathan agreed that there is an urgent and compelling need to address this matter decisively and justly.

“Particularly assuring was that he promised to meet President Bola Tinubu to discuss this issue as soon as possible.”

According to Sowore, Jonathan’s commitment adds his voice to a growing list of prominent Nigerians who have called for Kanu’s release, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), and former Senator Shehu Sani.

Sowore, a long-time advocate for Kanu’s freedom, argued that the IPOB leader’s detention was politically motivated and that his case should be treated like others that have been withdrawn or dismissed.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains in detention today because he took up the just cause of confronting the long-standing issue of marginalisation in Nigeria,” he stated. “Like other ethnic and regional activists whose politically motivated cases have been withdrawn or dismissed, Nnamdi Kanu should also be released without further delay.”

He further urged political, cultural, and religious leaders across Nigeria — including leading figures from the South East such as Peter Obi, Charles Soludo, Alex Otti, Francis Nwifuru, Peter Mbah, Hope Uzodinma, and Oby Ezekwesili – to lend their voices to the call for Kanu’s freedom.

Advertisement

“I once again call on all political, cultural, ethnic, and religious leaders across Nigeria to join this noble cause,” Sowore added. “Nnamdi Kanu should be set free, and I remain firmly committed to peacefully mobilizing for justice and freedom in this matter.”

Kanu, who has been in detention since June 2021, is facing treasonable felony charges brought by the Nigerian government over his campaign for the independence of Biafra. His continued detention, despite multiple court orders granting him bail, has drawn widespread condemnation from rights groups and political leaders.