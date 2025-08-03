Osun: Adeleke orders spot rehabilitation of Iwo–Osogbo road ahead of full reconstruction

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has directed the immediate spot rehabilitation of the dilapidated Iwo–Osogbo road ahead of its full reconstruction, in a bid to ease the hardship faced by motorists, especially during the rainy season.

The directive, issued to the state Ministry of Works, comes amid growing public concern over the worsening condition of the central portion of the vital road corridor, which links five local government areas to the state capital.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, said the spot intervention would provide temporary relief while the procurement process for full reconstruction nears completion.

“While the procurement process for the reconstruction of the road is almost completed, the state governor has ordered the ministry to take remedial action to restore seamless mobility along this critical road artery,” the statement read.

Reports reaching the Governor indicated that some sections of the road are almost split in two, with deep gullies making it nearly impassable, thereby disrupting economic and social activities in the affected local government areas.

In response to the directive, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works has deployed a team of engineers to assess the road and draft a plan of action for the immediate rehabilitation of the worst-affected sections.

The implementation of the spot rehabilitation is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, according to the ministry’s plan.

Governor Adeleke also assured residents of Iwo, Ayedire, Olaoluwa, Ejigbo, Egbedore, and Ede local government areas that his administration has finalised a strategy to fast-track the full reconstruction. He disclosed that the state would split the existing contract into three lots, allowing three construction firms—including the original contractor—to work simultaneously and complete the project within a year.

He explained that the road project was originally awarded during the final months of the previous administration led by former Governor Gboyega Oyetola. The contractor reportedly completed only the portion equivalent to the funds released, leaving the remaining stretch untouched.

“We are at the final stage of the procurement process. The contractors will soon be mobilised to site. We are taking our time because we must strictly comply with due process and procurement laws,” Governor Adeleke was quoted as saying.

“Our people in Iwo, Ayedire, Olaoluwa, Ejigbo, Egbedore, and Ede should rest assured that our administration will break the jinx and complete the reconstruction of this road. We understand how strategic it is to the economic life of the affected local governments.”