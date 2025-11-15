Osun: Adeleke hosts Chinese investors, says Osun Free Trade Zone is open for business

Osun state Governor, Ademola Adeleke has flaunted Osun business opportunities and high scores on the ease of doing business rating, calling on genuine investors to establish business at the Osun Free Trade zone.

The governor, in a statement issued and signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed made the appeal while hosting a delegation of multi-sectoral investors from China who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Osogbo on Thursday evening.

Governor Adeleke told the delegation that Osun is bridging infrastructural deficit to ease the business environment while the state’s Free Trade Zone has several openings for willing investors.

According to the governor, a number of investors have commenced activities at the Trade Zone and other industrial hubs across the state, commending the Chinese delegation for selecting Osun state as an investment destination.

“You are warmly welcome to the state of the living spring. We are fixing our roads, bridges, schools, utilities, health infrastructures among others. We know good infrastructure facilitates business and economic growth. Hence, we are reducing Osun infra deficit.

“We harmonise and automate our tax regime. This has reduced the pressure on Osun businesses. We implemented a 48 hours regime for acquisition of certificates of occupancy (CofO) under an automated regime. Our ease of doing business rating is very high.

“So you have come to the right place. Our Ministry of commerce and industry is run by a team with international exposure. You will be granted the best of support and facilitation services by our government“, the governor told the delegation.

Speaking on behalf of the management of Shanghai Fadewei International Trade Company Limited, Dr. Yusuf Fadairo said the Chinese team picked Osun state because of two reasons, namely their love for David Adeleke (Davido) and multiple reports of good governance delivered by the Osun State governor.

Fadairo stated that Davido is so popular in China than even Nigeria, a situation he said also facilitated interest of many Chinese in the Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

According to him, reports about the wonderful performance of Governor Adeleke across media platforms marked Osun out as a safe investment destination, assuring that the company is interested in securing up multiple factories at the Osun state free trade zone.

“We have inspected the zone and we are satisfied with the utilities and facilities. We are set to act once all other regulatory issues are concluded”, he noted.

Other members of the team include Mr. Zheng Lifa (Amusement park building and operation), Mr. Zhai Yikang (paint production), Mr. Yu Lu (paint production) , Mr. Yao Weide (electric tricycle), Prince Charles Ajiboye (Logistics Manager) and Mr. Bamigboye Olabode (Company Engineer) Shanghai Fadewei International Trade Company Limited.

The Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Rev Bunmi Jenyo, broadcast entrepreneur, Femi Adefila and other top government functionaries witnessed the courtesy visit.