By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, has reiterated his administration’s resolve to revitalize the state’s economy and put it in a pedestal of progress and prosperity for all indigenes.

The Governor stated this while giving his remarks at the second edition of Guest Platform, a quarterly intellectual discourse, organised by Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun State Council to mark the 30th anniversary of the creation of Osun State with the theme: “Osun at 30: the journey so far, the prospect and projection.”

Governor Oyetola also extolled the virtues and unrivalled commitment of the founding fathers who struggled for the creation of the state, promising to consolidate on the achievements of successive administrations in developing the state.

According to the Governor, “as an administrator, we are fully committed to building on the gains and labour of our past heroes. And we remain resolute in our determined quest to revitalize our economy and nurture a society that truly works for the good of all Osun citizens home and abroad”.

“I must at this juncture commend the labours of our past leaders, beginning from Retired General Leo Ajiborisa to my predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who variously stood in the saddle and provided direction for our people. It is certain that posterity will be kind to them all,” he said.

The Governor who admitted that the state has attained maturity, assured the citizens of a brighter future for everyone in all the nooks and crannies, now that all fears have been conquered.

He said, “without any doubt, our state has indeed come a long way. We have, from that innocuous journey fired by the altruistic passion and patriotic zeal of our founding fathers, grown into a tree that shields our teeming citizens and offers hope of a brighter future for all.

“Over the years, we have confronted our worst fears and showed courage in the face of grave challenges, just as we have moved speedily into maturity and now reaching for the stars.”

Governor Oyetola also appreciated the media practitioners for their relentless services to the state, urging them “to continue to be Government’s co-builder of the Osun of our dream”.

The guest speaker at the event and professor of history, Titan Oyeweso, said the state had recorded appreciable growth in all facets of human life.

Professor Oyeweso noted that the founding fathers played significant roles in the task towards the creation of Osun state hence the need to always involved them in the celebration of the state.

He noted that Osun state is a relatively peaceful state in the country and must sustain the peace, saying that no development could take place in an atmosphere of rancour and acrimony.

In his remark, chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Osun state Council, Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu, said the programme was organized with the aim of examining 30-year sojourn of the state and project into the future.

Comrade Ajadosu noted that the union would continue to set agenda for government and also hold those in government accountable.