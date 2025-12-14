Osun 2026: ZLP Affirms Engr. Femi Adesuyi as Governorship Candidate

Ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Osun State, the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has unanimously affirmed Engr. John Olufemi Adesuyi as its sole candidate for the contest.

The affirmation took place on Saturday at the Osogbo City Hall, Olonkoro, where delegates drawn from the state’s 30 local government areas, including Modakeke Area Office, converged for the party’s primary election.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant bodies were present to monitor the exercise.

In his acceptance speech, Engr. Adesuyi expressed gratitude to the party leadership and delegates for the confidence reposed in him, pledging to faithfully uphold and implement the manifesto of the Zenith Labour Party.

He said his proposed administration would be anchored on justice, inclusion, development and people-centred governance.

Adesuyi stressed that the security of lives and property would form the bedrock of his administration, noting that no meaningful development could occur in an atmosphere of insecurity.

“My administration will prioritise the protection of lives and property across Osun State, working closely with security agencies, community leaders and local vigilante groups to ensure a safe and peaceful Osun for all,” he said.

The ZLP candidate also outlined plans to empower women and support small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), describing Osun women as resilient and central to economic growth.

“Our government will implement robust women empowerment and SME support programmes, providing access to funding, skills acquisition and market opportunities. When women thrive, families prosper and the state grows stronger,” Adesuyi stated.

On agriculture, he announced that a ZLP-led government would declare a state of emergency in the sector, stressing that Osun’s vast arable land remains underutilised despite the state’s heavy dependence on neighbouring states for food supplies.

“Osun State is richly blessed with arable land, yet we still depend on Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Kogi and Kwara for food. This must change,” he said.

According to him, the proposed agricultural reforms would create over 50,000 direct and indirect jobs, ensure food self-sufficiency and make agriculture attractive and profitable for youths.

Adesuyi also unveiled plans to drive digital entrepreneurship through a technology-based initiative tagged ‘Get Osun Business Online (GOBO)’, aimed at integrating Osun businesses into the global digital marketplace.

“In this digital age, Osun must not be left behind. GOBO will place our artisans, traders and entrepreneurs online, expand their customer base and stimulate sustainable economic growth,” he added.

He assured residents that a ZLP administration would be inclusive and accountable.

“Our government will be Osun for Osun people, a government of fairness, competence, transparency and accountability. There will be no segregation, exclusion or marginalisation based on political affiliation, ethnicity or locality,” Adesuyi pledged.