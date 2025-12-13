Detained Nigerian troops: Sen. Arise backs military response, says Burkina Faso ‘must rethink’

Former Ekiti North senator and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Ayodele Arise, has called on President Bola Tinubu to consider a military response to secure the release of 11 Nigerian soldiers detained in Burkina Faso, arguing that diplomacy alone may not be sufficient.

Arise made the call on Saturday during an interview on Arise TV, stressing that Nigeria must assert its sovereignty and deter neighbouring countries from actions he described as disrespectful to the nation.

While admitting that the Nigerian military is already stretched by ongoing counter-insurgency and anti-banditry operations at home, the former lawmaker said the option of force should remain on the table.

Drawing parallels with Israel’s 1976 Entebbe operation, Arise said the mere signal of readiness to act could compel the Burkinabe leadership to reverse its position.

“Once they know that we are prepared to move, I am sure there will be a rethink. They are our neighbours, but they cannot be allowed to treat Nigeria this way,” he said.

Arise also defended Nigeria’s recent military intervention in the Republic of Benin following an attempted coup, dismissing claims that President Tinubu acted prematurely or violated constitutional provisions by moving before informing the National Assembly.

His comments followed confirmation by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, that the 11 Nigerian military personnel remain in custody in Burkina Faso after their aircraft made an emergency landing in the country.

Speaking to journalists at the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, Tuggar said the federal government was pursuing diplomatic channels to resolve the matter swiftly.

“We are discussing how we can resolve this delicate issue as quickly as possible. It is being handled diplomatically,” the minister said.

The Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft, which landed in Bobo-Dioulasso in south-western Burkina Faso, was reportedly detained amid suspicion that the soldiers were involved in a mission linked to the recent political crisis in Benin Republic. Burkina Faso’s Minister of Territorial Administration, Emile Zerbo, later claimed the aircraft violated national airspace procedures.

Arise, meanwhile, also weighed in on domestic legislative practice, criticising the Senate’s continued use of the “take-a-bow-and-go” method in screening ambassadorial nominees.

He argued that deeper engagement during confirmation hearings would improve oversight and ensure that only qualified candidates are deployed to sensitive diplomatic posts.