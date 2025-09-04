Osun 2026: Farmers endorse Adeleke for second term

The Osun State chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) on Thursday endorsed Governor Ademola Adeleke for a second term in office, citing his administration’s commitment to boosting agricultural production and ensuring food security.

The endorsement was announced during the commissioning of the Farmers’ House and the free distribution of agricultural inputs to rice farmers.

Speaking at the event, the state AFAN chairman, David Ogunsade, represented by Mr. Toki Adekunle, said the decision to support Adeleke was informed by his achievements in the agricultural sector and the need for continuity.

“For the first time the Governor visited this project site, which was started by former Governor Oyinlola, he promised that before his next visit, the project would be completed. Today, that promise has been fulfilled,” Ogunsade said.

“Our Governor is a man of his word. His administration has supported us in completing this building. Beyond that, the Governor has provided tractors, tools, and fertilizers to farmers across the state. Because of these contributions and his overall performance, we have resolved to endorse him for a second term. The work should continue till 2030.”

Ogunsade further appealed to the Governor to prioritize rural road construction to ease transportation of farm produce to markets. He also requested the provision of a bus for the association and the establishment of value-added processing industries to boost farmers’ income.

Similarly, the representative of rice farmers in the state, Ayeni Mathew, lauded the Governor for distributing free inputs to farmers, describing the initiative as a game-changer for rice production.

“Our group currently has over 1,000 hectares of rice plantation across the state. With proper support, we can significantly boost rice availability in Osun. We are fully supporting Governor Adeleke for another term because of his laudable support for agriculture. We cannot afford to lose the gains we have recorded under his leadership,” Ayeni said.

In his remarks, Governor Adeleke reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to food security and farmer empowerment.

“The commissioning of this building for AFAN is more than opening a structure; it is a testament to our government’s commitment to farmers and food security. I am pleased to announce that over 300 rice farmers will receive free paddy rice seeds today to boost production in the state,” the Governor stated.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Agriculture disclosed that ten rice farmers were selected from each local government area—making a total of 300 beneficiaries—who will receive paddy rice seeds, herbicides, and fertilizers under the government’s intervention programme to enhance food sufficiency.

He urged farmers to reciprocate the Governor’s gesture by ensuring continuity in 2026 through active participation in the electoral process.