Debate deepens over state police as Tinubu pushes ahead, critics warn of political abuse

The controversy over the creation of state police has intensified after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared the initiative “unavoidable” in the fight against insecurity, a move that has drawn mixed reactions from stakeholders across Nigeria.

Speaking during a meeting with a delegation from Katsina and North-East governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Tinubu said his administration is working with the National Assembly on a legal framework to establish state police.

“I am reviewing all aspects of security; I have to create state police. We are looking at that holistically,” Tinubu stated, adding that insecurity would be defeated through strategy, technology, and coordinated efforts. He also announced the acquisition of drones and promised to boost the capacity of newly recruited forest guards.

Support from regional groups

Tinubu’s declaration has received strong backing from major regional organisations, including Afenifere and the Middle Belt Forum (MBF).

Oba Olu Falae, Afenifere’s National Executive Council Chairman and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, described the move as long overdue.

“Policing is a local matter. Until you have local policing, you won’t have effective policing in Nigeria,” Falae said.

Similarly, MBF President, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, said decentralised policing is essential for true federalism. “We have been advocating for state police and even local government police. Governors are not in control of the national security architecture, so having state police similar to what existed before the military era is the best option,” Pogu stated.

Experts urge caution

Security expert Salaudeen Hashimu also welcomed the plan but warned that without strong safeguards, state police could be hijacked for political purposes.

Speaking on News Central, the former CLEEN Foundation programme director argued that while state policing is necessary for modern security management, neutrality must be guaranteed.

“It is very fundamental to say that state police is a framework that offers citizens a sense of guaranteed protection. But there is a difference between state police and state policing,” Hashimu explained.

He identified political interference as the biggest threat. “Two frameworks must define it: local ownership and guaranteed neutrality. Considering our political history, ensuring independence will be a major challenge,” he noted.

Hashimu added that while governors have promised to defeat banditry if they had control of security agencies, safeguards must come first. “State police is not something we can wish away, but the system must mature institutionally to prevent abuse,” he said.

Northern elders raise alarm

However, not everyone agrees with the plan. The Northern Progressive Elders Group has urged the Federal Government to resist calls for the creation of state police, warning that such a move could worsen political crises and insecurity.

A senior member of the group, Yusuf Abubakar, told our correspondent in a telephone interview that Nigeria’s problem is not a lack of security agencies but the politicisation of security operations.

“Instead of creating state police that governors could use against their opponents, what Nigeria needs is justice, rule of law, and fair application of security measures for all citizens,” Abubakar said.

The elders cited recent cases of alleged misuse of federal police powers in states such as Kaduna and Kebbi, arguing that state-controlled forces would be even more vulnerable to abuse.

“If the federal police can be used to intimidate or suppress opposition, imagine what state-controlled forces could do in the hands of partisan governors,” the group stated.

They further cautioned that introducing state police ahead of the 2027 elections could deepen political persecution and threaten democracy. Instead, they advised Tinubu to focus on strengthening existing institutions and ensuring accountability.

Rising insecurity, overstretched system

The renewed debate comes amid worsening insecurity and growing pressure to decentralise Nigeria’s policing system. Barely 17 months after Tinubu’s administration first expressed interest in creating state police, discussions have stalled at the National Economic Council despite several meetings.

Proponents argue that the centralised structure is overstretched and incapable of tackling the surge in killings, kidnappings, and banditry. They believe decentralisation would allow quicker, locally tailored responses.

Critics, however, warn that state-controlled forces could be politicised, particularly ahead of the 2027 elections.

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal recently stirred controversy when he claimed he could end banditry in two months if given control of security agencies. “I can tell you the whereabouts of every bandit kingpin in Zamfara. If I had the power to command security forces, banditry would end in two months,” Lawal said in a viral video.