Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has assured that the people of Osun State will not regret returning the party to power in the forthcoming governorship election slated for August 8, 2026.

Oyintiloye, a former member of the State House of Assembly, gave the assurance during a consultation visit by one of the party’s governorship aspirants, Bola Oyebamiji, to Obokun Local Government Area.

The APC stalwart, who also served as Special Adviser on Information and Civic Orientation to former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, said the party is well-prepared to meet the expectations of the people. He noted that the previous administration had undertaken an extensive needs assessment through the Osun Civic Engagement Agency, which was established to strengthen the relationship between government and the people in policy formulation and delivery.

“Our party has a clear blueprint to hit the ground running,” Oyintiloye said. “This blueprint was carefully documented toward the end of Oyetola’s administration. With this foundation, our next governor will have a solid starting point to deliver on the needs and aspirations of our people.”

Addressing party members and supporters at the event, which was attended by APC leaders from Obokun and neighbouring areas, Oyintiloye urged the electorate to rally behind the party to ensure victory in 2026.

In his remarks, Oyebamiji, who is the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), said the APC would revisit the needs assessment reports compiled during Oyetola’s administration to guide its governance plans.

“The civic engagement agency will be revived to bridge the gap between government and the people,” he said. “The document detailing the needs of our communities is still available, and we will make it our duty to implement its content. We only need patience and the collective will of our people to make it a reality.”

Oyebamiji pledged to prioritise the welfare of civil servants, artisans, and other critical groups in the state if given the opportunity to govern. He expressed confidence in the APC’s chances at the polls and promised to unseat the incumbent governor should he emerge as the party’s flagbearer.

“I am counting on your support to realise my ambition,” he told the crowd. “Together, we can restore the progress and development agenda of our party in Osun State.”