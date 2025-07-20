EFCC investigating 18 governors – Olukoyede

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has said that the commission is currently probing 18 sitting governors.

Olukoyede made this known while speaking at a sensitization programme on Friday.

“As I’m talking to you, I’m investigating about 18 governors who are still serving. When they leave (office), we will go to the next level,” said Olukoyede.

The EFCC chairman also shared the story of a former governor who was arrested in the United Kingdom because a hotel manager thought he was insane for spraying pounds.

According to Olukoyede, the former governor fled to the UK the day after he handed over power to his successor.

“I will give you an experience we had in EFCC. There was a time in this country when we were investigating a governor. We don’t wait until they finish their tenures before we investigate.

““This governor was investigated while he was in office. Immediately, he finished his tenure, the following day, he took off to England to avoid the arrest of EFCC,” he said.

Olukoyede added that the former governor organised a birthday party in the hotel where he was staying, where he sprayed 50 bills and 10 bills.

He further noted that the hotel manager called 911 and when the Metropolitan Police arrived, he asked them to arrest the former governor.

Advertisement

““The people — his friends, colleagues, and two governors — who went to London to celebrate with him had to intervene. They said the ex-governor was not a mad man because the hotel manager thought he was mad,” he added.