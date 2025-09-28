Osun 2026: Akande, Oyetola will guide APC to pick best candidate – Oyintiloye

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has expressed confidence that the party’s national leader, Chief Bisi Akande, and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, will work with other stakeholders to ensure that the best candidate emerges for the 2026 governorship election in the state.

Speaking with journalists on Sunday in Osogbo, Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker and member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said the duo, alongside the state party chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, possess the experience and credibility to oversee a transparent process in line with APC’s guidelines.

According to him, the growing list of aspirants within the party reflects its strength, adding that while all 10 declared aspirants are eminently qualified to contest, only one will eventually emerge as the flag bearer.

“All our aspirants are capable of winning the election, but the reality is that only one person will be chosen to represent us,” he said. “This will not be a problem because Chief Bisi Akande, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, and Chairman Tajudeen Lawal, working with other stakeholders, will ensure the emergence of the best man for the job.”

Oyintiloye appealed to aspirants to support the eventual candidate in the spirit of unity, stressing that the 2026 governorship contest is crucial for the party’s return to power in Osun.

He noted that the people of the state are eager for APC’s comeback, and with unity and dedication, the party stands a strong chance of defeating the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The next election is very important, and we must all work together to secure victory for our party,” he said. “Whoever emerges as our candidate will win with a wide margin if we remain united.”

Oyintiloye also commended Akande, Oyetola, and Lawal for sustaining cohesion within the party, which, he said, has continued to attract prominent figures from the PDP to the APC.