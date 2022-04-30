By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Hon. Lawrence Babatunde Ayeni, a member of the Federal House of Representatives, has said the achievements of Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, within the space of three and half years in office, transcends the excessive seven and half years of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rule in the state.

Ayeni who represents Ijesa South Federal Constituency, said residents of the state could not afford to go back to the era of bad governance where those at the helm of affairs cared much more for their pockets than the welfare of the citizens of the state.

He stated these on Friday during an Empowerment Programme organised to reduce the menace of unemployment among the youths of his Constituency.

He noted that Oyetola, within the short period of time, had performed tremendously well despite the meager resources in the state, adding that the governor had brought Osun to the limelight through human and Infrastructural development.

According to him, “the ruling All Progressives Congress has the blueprint of governance. We cannot compare APC and PDP, the gab is there. During the reign of PDP for seven and half years in Osun State, there was nothing to show for.

“The achievement of Gov.Gboyega Oyetola within the space of three and half years in office surpassed the wasteful years of the PDP in the state and that is why we are campaigning for the reelection of Oyetola for the continuity of the good work.”

Reacting to the comment of the PDP governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke during his visit to Owa palace over the decision of Governor Gboyega Oyetola to update the Ilesa College of education to a full-fledged university, Ayeni said “Ijesaland is too sophisticated, educated and well informed to be cajoled, misinformed or misled by an individual without requisite experience, capacity and capability to lead over four million residents and citizens of Osun.”

Ayeni, who described Oyetola as a listening and promise kept governor, said men and women, both old and young in Ijesaland have resolved to vote for the continuity of Gboyega Oyetola in office as Governor at the July 16th election.

“Our land have produced great men and women who are very successful in different life endeavours. It is no gain saying that we have produced the highest number of vice chancellors, albeit professors in Nigeria universities.

“So, how will a land filled with such personalities be ambushed? Our people are progressive minded and enlightened, and they have resolved to vote for the continuity of the administration of Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, for him to successfully pilot the state into an industrial state of economic self sufficiency which he has kick started already,” he said

He said it is on record that Oyetola has elevated our status in Ilesa to a university land with his proclamation and backed up – actions that have restored the confidence of Ijesa people, both home and abroad.

“The governor has been prioritizing the welfare of civil servants and pensioners by prompt payment of salaries despite the paucity of funds.

“He has reformed the educational system, improved the health indices of Osun by revitalizing every primary Healthcare centres in each of the wards in Osun.

“Ijesaland now has the first ever gold refinery plant through the boardroom ingenuity of Oyetola which has provided jobs for our people.

“The burnt Atakumosa market in Ilesa is wearing a new look. Oyetola deserves a second term to consolidate on all the foundation he has laid, we cannot afford to change a winning, competent, visionary leader like Oyetola.” he ssid

Ayeni, however, urged the over 100 beneficiaries of his empowerment programme to make judicious use of the cash and equipments given to them.

Some of the beneficiaries of the Empowerment Programme appreciated the kind gesture of the Lawmaker, urging other Political office holders to emulate him.