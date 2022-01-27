By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Moses Oladejo Oyediran, have lauded the Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, for keeping to his electoral promises despite the inheritant socioeconomic realities, just as the royal fathers gave their nods to his second term bid.

The revered traditional rulers while playing host to the governor and his entourage in their palaces said, they have no reason not to support his ambition for second term as he has made them, the people of the State and particularly their subjects proud through his people-oriented policies and programmes that have impacted positively on the lives of the masses.

This is even as Governor Oyetola declared that the ruling party in the State was ready for whatever the mode that might be adopted by the National Secretariat of the Party, Abuja, for the conduct of the governorship primaries come February 19th, this year.

Governor Oyetola had on Monday formally collected his nomination form earlier purchased for him by his associates to contest for second term in the next governorship election in the State.

Speaking in his palace, on Wednesday, Ooni applauded him for walking his talk and for his faithfulness to his electoral promises.

Oba Ogunwusi, who was represented by Obalufe of Ile-Ife, Oba Idowu Adediwura, said the Oduduwa kingdom was solidly behind the governor.

He appreciated the good work the governor has been doing to transform the State since assumption of office, just as he expressed confidence that the people of the State would reciprocate his gesture by returning him for a second term.

The foremost traditional ruler who appealed to the Governor not to be deterred or distracted called on him to continue his good work.

He identified some intra-city roads that needed urgent intervention, saying fixing those roads would help to complement the ongoing and already- completed infrastructure in the ancient town.

At the Ooni’s palace, Governor Oyetola said, “I am very happy to be here today. I am very sure that if Baba Kabiyesi were to be fully aware that we were coming, he would have managed to be here. But I am glad that we met all of you here. I have listened to all you said in terms of other things you want us to do.

“We can’t joke with Ife in the scheme of things. We are very committed to ensuring all-round development in Ile-Ife and its environs. What actually brought us here is to seek for your permission and blessings before we go to field to address our party loyalists.

“I am very happy that our party is united for APC in Ife. I am glad that Senator Omisore is with us. We commend you for your steadfastness, love and loyalty to our party. We can assure you of more developments.

“I commend our party loyalists for their commitment and dedication to the party. As you can see, your children are in key positions in government. I want your continued support and cooperation, I can assure you that we will not disappoint you.”

Similarly, the Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Moses Oladejo Oyediran, assured the Governor of maximum support and cooperation, saying the entire Modakeke town would stop at nothing to re-elect him.

The monarch who showered royal blessings on the governor and his entourage, said his subjects are pleased with him and are committed to progressive cause because of his prompt and timely socioeconomic interventions aimed at changing the face of the town.

Corroborating the monarch, the President, Modakeke Progressive Union, Julius Odegbemi, said the Union would do everything possible to support the Governor before, during and after the election.

“We want to assure you that we are for you and having said that, it has become our resolution. We want to appreciate your Government for all you have been doing to uplift the socioeconomic and infrastructural status of our town. You have indeed shown your keen interest not only in our town but in our sons and daughters as manifested in the key positions they occupy,” he said.

“We commend you for reconstructing Famia road. The gesture has helped to impact greatly the lives of our people as it has contributed significantly to their socioeconomic welfare and well-being. We want more infrastructural developments in Modakeke. As you can see, most of our roads are bad, we want your support to fix them.”

While addressing the mammoth crowd of the party’s supporters in Modakeke and Ile-Ife, Governor Oyetola disclosed that the large turnout of the people was an indication that Ife was for progressive government.

He expressed delight at the warm reception accorded him and his entourage by the people of the communities, saying their love for his government has once again been displayed.

Governor Oyetola who declared the party’s readiness for any mode of primary that might be introduced by the National Secretariat of the party said, “Be it direct, indirect or consensus, we are ready, our party is ready.”

He called on the party’s loyalists to remain united and formidable as the party’s governorship primaries and election were fast approaching.

“What I have seen so far is a clear indication that Ife is for us. I have seen enthusiasms and show of love for our party and our government. Your presence has shown that you are committed and resolute to our cause.

“I am equally happy that there is unity, love and togetherness between and among the party’s loyalists. This is a thing of joy and we will continue to do everything possible to sustain this.

“I am encouraged by what I heard from our royal fathers. We are motivated by their words of encouragement, and we assure them that we will not relent in our efforts to do more because, for us, the reward for hard work is more work”, Oyetola added.

The Governor assured Ife people of total completion of the ongoing roads construction projects and other infrastructure in the town and said his government would leave no stone unturned in continuously putting smile on the faces of the citizenry.

The former Deputy Governor of Osun, Senator Christopher Iyiola Omisore; retired Permanent Secretary, Mr. Fatai Kolawole, among other notable indigenes of Ife Federal Constituency took turn to appreciate Governor Oyetola for his good works.

Some of those in the Governor’s entourage were the First Lady, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola; Deputy Governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi; some members of the State House of Assembly; Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji; Chief of Staff to the Governor; Dr. Charles ‘Diji Akinola; Deputy Chief of Staff, Abdullah Binuyo; some members of the State Executive Council; Local Government Chairmen in Ife Federal Constituency; top government functionaries; and political leaders, among others.

