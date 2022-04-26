By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Osun State governorship election, Engr. Olufemi Adesuyi, has said prioritizing educational sector to build an enviable future for the state.

He said the previous and present administration in the state have bastardized the sector to the extent that the state have recorded backwardness in the comity of states educationally.

Adesuyi, while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday averred that his administration if elected will reposition what he described as bartered system of education to suit the world standard.

He said, having being in Educational System for more than two decades and as immediately past Director of Academic Planning and Quality Assurance in a polytechnic, he know the importance of education and why education is the key to wealth creation.

“I believed that, Education begat knowledge, kwnoledge begat Power, and Power begat wealth. Governance should not be about extortion but rather concern on wealth creation. The bedrock of wealth creation is Education. We will drive the educational sector technologically and with improve technopreneurship curriculum,” he said.

Adesuyi posited that any administration in power that failed to consider quantitative and qualitative education as essential tools to build humanity has fail in it’s quest to develop such state, therefore advocate for the need to change the perception of the people towards voting any party that doesn’t cater for the future of their children.

Adesuyi said, his administration if voted will invite stakeholders in education to map out strategies on how to revamp the education sector in the state and their resolution will serve as template to follow in revatilizing the sector to meet up with the world standard.

He however, urged the people of the state to wise up and not allow money bag politicians to again steal their future and that of their children, saying the only party who can rescue them from the maladministration of the ruling APC is Zenith Labour Party.