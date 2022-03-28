By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Engr. John Olufemi Adesuyi, candidate of Zenith Labour Party in the forthcoming Osun State governorship election slated for July 16, has assured the citizens of the state that the party will bring back the progress and development which the state had lost in the era of maladministration of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Adesuyi stated this while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo at the weekend.

According to him, his government if elected, will be a listening and responsive government which will bring participatory governance.

He noted that Osun state has not been enjoying a responsive government in last 11 years of APC in the state.

According to him, it is high time we rose to rescue the state from it’s current predicament and put it back on the ladder of progress.

“A lot of setbacks have happened to the state which have drawn it state back in the comity of developed states”

“Our dear state has lagged behind in every area due to the defeciency of our leaders,” he said.

“Insecurity is the order of the day in Osun due to negligence of our leaders. Osun people need libration now and ZLP as a party and myself are ready to bring back our lost glory,” he added

He posited that voting the ruling APC out of power is the only antidote to the calamities that have befallen the state, adding that his party is resolute and determined to deliver the state from the hand of bad leaders who are currently paddling the canoe of the state.

He urged the people of the state to remain resolute and shun money bag politician who may want to buy their future with meager money.

Adesuyi also enjoined those who are yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards to explore the opportunity given by the INEC and do so for it’s the only weapon they have to choose their future.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!